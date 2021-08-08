Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Shares Up 2.8%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 376 ($4.91) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.83). 36,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 130,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.70).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOTC. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a market cap of £507.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 368.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

