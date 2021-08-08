Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace is poised to gain from solid product offerings, focus on innovation and cost-saving efforts. Also, a healthy demand in aerospace defense, industrial gas turbine and aerospace commercial markets are likely tailwinds. In second-quarter 2021, its earnings met estimates and grew 83.3% year over year. For 2021, it predicts earnings (excluding special items) of 95 cents to $1.02, up from 91 cents to $1.02 stated earlier. Revenues are expected to be $5.05-$5.15 billion, with the mid-point unchanged at $5.1 billion. Revenues for the second half of 2021 are expected to increase 12% from the first half. However, the persistence of supply-chain issues in commercial transportation might hurt in the second half. A hike in labor costs might be concerning. Year to date, Howmet Aerospace’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 113.36 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.