HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $675.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $625.91.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS stock opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $251.33 and a 52 week high of $660.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $568.14.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in HubSpot by 45.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,068,000 after acquiring an additional 125,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.