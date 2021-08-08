HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $670.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $585.00 to $670.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $625.91.

HUBS opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.14. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $251.33 and a 1-year high of $660.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,302.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,782,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

