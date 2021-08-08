Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $48.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.92. Insiders have purchased 16,688 shares of company stock valued at $307,996 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

