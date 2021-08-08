Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €38.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.36 ($49.84).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €53.46 ($62.89). The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €48.13.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

