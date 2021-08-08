Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €38.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.36 ($49.84).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €53.46 ($62.89). The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €48.13.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

