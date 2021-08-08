Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 24 ($0.31) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of HUM stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a market cap of £82.46 million and a PE ratio of 5.83.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

