Hxro One Day Trading Volume Reaches $659,196.00 (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hxro has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $108.01 million and $659,196.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00052974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.92 or 0.00825707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00098918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00039723 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,755,772 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.