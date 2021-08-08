Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.48. 367,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,250. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.78.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $48,482,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,899,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares during the period. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

