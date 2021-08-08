Hyperion (HYN) Trading 8% Lower This Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $115,679.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00052271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00817989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00098367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00039389 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

