IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $155.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $201.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAC. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $130.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.21. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

