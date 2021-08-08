IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after buying an additional 220,287 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $2,807,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 523.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 89,513 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $130.07 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IAC shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

