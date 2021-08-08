IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $2.55

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.46. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 105,586 shares changing hands.

IAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.99.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $30,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

