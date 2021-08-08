iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%.

Shares of ICAD stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.77. 1,820,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,127. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. iCAD has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.85 million, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

