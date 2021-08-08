Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 101.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Icahn Enterprises worth $25,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 192,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 10.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEP opened at $58.69 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -112.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.58.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

