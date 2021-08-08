Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $58.69 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $69.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -112.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

