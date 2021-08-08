Ideaology (IDEA) Trading 11.7% Lower This Week

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $222,627.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00054893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.68 or 0.00855523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00099881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00040451 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,781,331 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.