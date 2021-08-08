IDEX Price Hits $0.0589 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. IDEX has a total market cap of $34.79 million and approximately $18.67 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00845026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00101623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00040384 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,919,396 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.