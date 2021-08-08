IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $793.26 Million

Brokerages expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report $793.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $785.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $802.30 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $721.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.20.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $35,969,951. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,174.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,336,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX traded down $20.56 on Tuesday, reaching $685.20. The company had a trading volume of 388,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,458. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.48. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

