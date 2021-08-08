Idle (IDLE) Tops One Day Volume of $169,197.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Idle has traded up 9% against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $169,197.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.18 or 0.00011625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00129324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00150070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,494.87 or 0.99924487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.74 or 0.00794414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,439,486 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

