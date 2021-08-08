IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,751 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,666 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

Several research firms have commented on IPG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

