IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE BRO opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.