IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $96,527,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $58,222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $34,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.60. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.46.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,489,593.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

