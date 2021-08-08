IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,207 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,941 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VMware by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after acquiring an additional 315,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,173,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VMware by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after acquiring an additional 193,625 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in VMware by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 105,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

VMW opened at $157.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.29.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.