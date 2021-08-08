IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.58 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lear by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 19.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.64.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

