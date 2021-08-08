IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,366 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

REG opened at $66.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

