IG Group’s (IGGHY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IG Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on IG Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:IGGHY opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33. IG Group has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

