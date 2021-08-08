IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IGIFF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $37.59.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.