iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading Down 7.2%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s share price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 35,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,116,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.43.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. Analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

