ImageCoin (IMG) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $283,816.47 and approximately $135,420.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 93% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,381,952 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

