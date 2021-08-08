Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $57.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 4,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Immunic by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Immunic by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMUX stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. 381,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,006. Immunic has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.79. The company has a market cap of $242.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

