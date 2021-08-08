Inari Medical (NARI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Inari Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Inari Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $94.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.65. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.20 and a beta of 2.16.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares in the company, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $2,509,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,997,150.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,085 shares of company stock worth $17,304,658 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.