Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Insider Acquires £49,966.20 in Stock

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) insider Graham Hetherington bought 29,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £49,966.20 ($65,281.16).

INDV stock opened at GBX 162.60 ($2.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46. Indivior PLC has a one year low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 176.10 ($2.30). The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.38.

Get Indivior alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.