Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.19 ($46.10).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

