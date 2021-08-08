Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.