Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on IFNNY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

