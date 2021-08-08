Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Shares Up 0.1%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.74. 5,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 17,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

