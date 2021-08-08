Insider Buying: Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) CFO Acquires $11,015.00 in Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) CFO Susan Cullen acquired 500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $717.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Flushing Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,645,000 after buying an additional 368,456 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.