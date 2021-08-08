Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $20,080,800.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.68, for a total value of $20,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $345.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.92. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $372.01.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 74.6% during the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after acquiring an additional 114,380 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $74,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

