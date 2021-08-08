Insider Selling: CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells 7,991 Shares of Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.96. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after buying an additional 124,757 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,868,000 after buying an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in CMS Energy by 49.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in CMS Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after buying an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

