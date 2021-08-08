Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells 90,920 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,986.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 1,584 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $144,761.76.

DDOG stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $135.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after buying an additional 561,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after buying an additional 305,119 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,903,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

