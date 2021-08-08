Insider Selling: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $167.31 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.19.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 189,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after acquiring an additional 215,922 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

