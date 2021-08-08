Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Sells $2,382,047.00 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $333.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.03. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.62 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lennox International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,994,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

