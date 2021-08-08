Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Sells 8,225 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $277,100.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,266 shares in the company, valued at $15,910,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 19,427 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $596,214.63.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $210,553.60.

NYSE MDLA opened at $33.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Medallia by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Medallia by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medallia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Medallia by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Medallia by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. lowered their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

