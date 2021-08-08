Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Major Shareholder Sells 491,039 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,219,744.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trevor R. Milton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of Nikola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $10.28 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 786.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

