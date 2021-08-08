Insider Selling: SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) SVP Sells $122,850.00 in Stock

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SLM opened at $19.10 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.87.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SLM by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 230,048 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SLM by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SLM by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 65,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,524,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,539,000 after purchasing an additional 625,660 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

