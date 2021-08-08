Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Sells 11,603 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $801,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00.

Shares of TWTR opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.70. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.9% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

