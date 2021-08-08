Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues Earnings Results

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises updated its FY21 guidance to $6.75-$6.90 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $6.750-$6.900 EPS.

Shares of NSIT traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $97.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

