Insights Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,149.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 58% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $8.36 million and $6,149.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 84% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00054847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.48 or 0.00845305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00101385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00040268 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,550,925 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

