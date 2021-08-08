Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 829,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,292. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.23. Insmed has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02.

Get Insmed alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.